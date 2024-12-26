Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBND opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $20.98.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

