Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WBND opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $20.98.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile
