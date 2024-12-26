Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Shares Up 5% – Still a Buy?

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 33,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 139,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Westhaven Gold Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$16.30 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
About Westhaven Gold
Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.
