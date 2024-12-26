Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTSHF) to Issue Dividend of $0.27 on January 15th

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2694 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Westshore Terminals Investment Trading Up 2.9 %
Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.87.
Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile
