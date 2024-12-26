Whitecap Resources Inc. (SPGYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on January 15th

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0427 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Whitecap Resources Price Performance
Shares of SPGYF stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41.
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Whitecap Resources
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Forging Ahead: 2 Stocks Fueling the Manufacturing Revival
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Is the January Effect a Myth or a Market Opportunity?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.