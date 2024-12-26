Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 62.97 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 62.97 ($0.79), with a volume of 48581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.70).

Windar Photonics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.99, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4,450.00 and a beta of 1.29.

About Windar Photonics

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

