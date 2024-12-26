WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (WTBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02.

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTBN opened at $25.00 on Thursday. WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $25.30.

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (WTBN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds, aiming to outperform index-based core fixed income ETFs. The underlying index is constructed utilizing fundamental, rules-based research to select and weight components among broad fixed income exposure globally.

