WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (WTBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02.
WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WTBN opened at $25.00 on Thursday. WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $25.30.
WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Why Adobe Stock Could Be the Best Dip Buy in Tech Right Now
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Short-Squeeze Target Anavex Life Sciences Gains Traction
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Forging Ahead: 2 Stocks Fueling the Manufacturing Revival
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.