WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0891 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance
CXSE opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.57. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $39.71.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile
