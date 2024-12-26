WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0386 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:DGRE opened at $25.52 on Thursday. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $28.46. The firm has a market cap of $137.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
