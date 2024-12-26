WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Plans Dividend of $0.13

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1273 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZD opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $22.63.

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

