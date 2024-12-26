WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) to Issue Dividend of $1.02 on December 30th

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.0247 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02.
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DXJS opened at $35.12 on Thursday. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $35.64. The company has a market cap of $77.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92.
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Company Profile
