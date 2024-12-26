WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Plans Dividend of $0.20

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1982 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

GTR stock opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.02 million, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.43.

Get WisdomTree Target Range Fund alerts:

About WisdomTree Target Range Fund

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Target Range Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Target Range Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.