WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on December 30th

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1553 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.10.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DGRW stock opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $85.89.

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

