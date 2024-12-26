WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on December 30th

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1553 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.10.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance
Shares of DGRW stock opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $85.89.
