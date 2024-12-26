WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1504 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $420.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.86. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $57.15.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

