WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (UNIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on December 30th

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2352 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.20.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UNIY opened at $48.22 on Thursday. WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.15.
About WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund
