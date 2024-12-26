WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (UNIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on December 30th

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2352 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.20.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIY opened at $48.22 on Thursday. WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.15.

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

