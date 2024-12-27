180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Up 148.1% in December

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, an increase of 148.1% from the November 30th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 31.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

180 Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATNF opened at $2.83 on Friday. 180 Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

