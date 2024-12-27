180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Up 148.1% in December

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, an increase of 148.1% from the November 30th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 31.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
180 Life Sciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:ATNF opened at $2.83 on Friday. 180 Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22.
180 Life Sciences Company Profile
