360 Capital Group Limited (TGP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on January 23rd

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 29th.

360 Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at 360 Capital Group

In other news, insider Tony Pitt bought 68,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$42,739.46 ($26,546.25). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,239,437 shares of company stock valued at $785,232. Corporate insiders own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

360 Capital Group Company Profile

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and New Zealand investing across real estate equity and credit opportunities.

Featured Stories

