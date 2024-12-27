AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Update

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AAC Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

AAC Technologies stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. AAC Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $5.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01.

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

AAC Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.