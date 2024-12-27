Abacus Storage King (ASK) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on February 27th

Abacus Storage King (ASX:ASK – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Abacus Storage King’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

Abacus Storage King Stock Performance

Get Abacus Storage King alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sally Herman bought 64,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.17 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$75,024.41 ($46,599.01). Corporate insiders own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

About Abacus Storage King

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Abacus Storage King owns, operates, and manages a self-storage operating platform in Australia and New Zealand. The company is based in Sydney, Australia. Abacus Storage King operates as a subsidiary of Abacus Storage Operations Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Storage King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Storage King and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.