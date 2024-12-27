ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,000 shares, a growth of 148.2% from the November 30th total of 253,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
ABVC BioPharma Trading Up 9.6 %
ABVC BioPharma stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. ABVC BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.72.
ABVC BioPharma Company Profile
