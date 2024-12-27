Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Acorn Energy Stock Up 4.0 %
ACFN stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.69. Acorn Energy has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12.
Acorn Energy Company Profile
