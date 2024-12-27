ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 256.3% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of ACSAY opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $10.13.
About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.