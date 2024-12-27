ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 256.3% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ACSAY opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $10.13.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects.

