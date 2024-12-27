AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the November 30th total of 298,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 263.0 days.
AGL Energy Stock Performance
Shares of AGLNF opened at $6.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. AGL Energy has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $7.70.
About AGL Energy
