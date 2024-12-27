AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the November 30th total of 298,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 263.0 days.

AGL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of AGLNF opened at $6.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. AGL Energy has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $7.70.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

