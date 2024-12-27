Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Short Interest Update

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,572,400 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the November 30th total of 16,326,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,232.2 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance

ACGBF stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. Agricultural Bank of China has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.58.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

