Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Air T Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRTP opened at $17.04 on Friday. Air T has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54.

About Air T

See Also

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

