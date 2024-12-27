Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Sells $5,137,620.38 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $5,137,620.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,537,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,741,751.02. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $5,288,002.89.

On Monday, November 25th, Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $10,764,604.62.

On Monday, October 14th, Brian Chesky sold 38,460 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $5,152,486.20.

On Monday, September 30th, Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $9,793,836.36.

ABNB stock opened at $135.32 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.01.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

