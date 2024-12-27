AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Short Interest Up 84.6% in December

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,400 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the November 30th total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 406.3 days.
AirBoss of America Stock Performance
Shares of ABSSF stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
