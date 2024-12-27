AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Short Interest Up 84.6% in December

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,400 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the November 30th total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 406.3 days.

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

Shares of ABSSF stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

