Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Shares Down 3% – Should You Sell?

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 4,750,402 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,731,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Airship AI in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15.

In other news, CTO Yanda Ma sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,400. The trade was a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AISP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Airship AI by 1,982.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 26,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airship AI by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 21,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Airship AI by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45,247 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Airship AI by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

