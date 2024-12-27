Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Shares Down 3% – Should You Sell?

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 4,750,402 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,731,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Airship AI in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Airship AI
Airship AI Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Airship AI
In other news, CTO Yanda Ma sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,400. The trade was a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 57.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airship AI
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AISP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Airship AI by 1,982.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 26,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airship AI by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 21,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Airship AI by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45,247 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Airship AI by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Airship AI Company Profile
Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Airship AI
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Airship AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airship AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.