Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Short Interest Update

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 79.7% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aldebaran Resources Price Performance

Aldebaran Resources stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Aldebaran Resources has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92.

Aldebaran Resources Company Profile

Aldebaran Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Rio Grande copper-gold project located in Salta Province, Argentina; the Aguas Calientes, El Camino, Catua, Oscuro, and La Frontera properties in Argentina; and 60% interest in the Altar copper-gold project consisting of nine mining concessions and nine servidumbres located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

