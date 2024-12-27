Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Trading Up 1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Free Report) were up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.20. Approximately 27,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 31,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $171.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy Select index. The fund tracks an index of energy infrastructure companies in the US and Canada, weighted by market capitalization. ENFR was launched on Nov 1, 2013 and is managed by Alerian.

