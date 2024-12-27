Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CFO Matthew Charles Brown Sells 1,048 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $114,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,019.10. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $109.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.83. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $113.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALTR. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $88.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth $91,589,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 121.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,109 shares of the software’s stock worth $55,818,000 after purchasing an additional 312,448 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 772.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,560 shares of the software’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 188,203 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $13,343,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 28.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 560,565 shares of the software’s stock worth $54,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125,816 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

