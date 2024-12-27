Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Christopher B. Paisley Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,637.80. This represents a 3.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ambarella Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $75.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.93. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $81.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 389.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 6,014.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMBA. Susquehanna upped their target price on Ambarella from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ambarella from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

