AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AMMO Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ POWWP opened at $19.13 on Friday. AMMO has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60.

Get AMMO alerts:

AMMO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.559 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals desiring home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company’s products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; Stelth Subsonic Ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms; and Jagemann Munition Components offers ammunition casings for pistol and rifle ammunition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.