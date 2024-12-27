AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Short Interest Update

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 1,901.7% from the November 30th total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 19.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of AmpliTech Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AmpliTech Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Free Report) by 374.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,989,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569,794 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 17.94% of AmpliTech Group worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Get AmpliTech Group alerts:

AmpliTech Group Stock Performance

Shares of AmpliTech Group stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AmpliTech Group has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on AmpliTech Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMPG

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.