Analysts Set Expectations for PVLA Q4 Earnings

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Palvella Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, December 26th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Palvella Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.93) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.12) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.38) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.62) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

PVLA stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.61. Palvella Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $22.32.

In other Palvella Therapeutics news, Director George M. Jenkins purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 180,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,076.03. This represents a 2.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

