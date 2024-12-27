Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Short Interest Update

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, an increase of 973.7% from the November 30th total of 11,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Anghami Price Performance
NASDAQ:ANGH opened at $0.80 on Friday. Anghami has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86.
Anghami Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Anghami
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- S&P 500 Earnings Set to Shine: January’s Critical Market Test
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Reddit Stock Dominated 2024—Why the Rally Isn’t Over Yet
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Investing in Sustainable Solutions: 2 Top Water Tech Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Anghami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anghami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.