Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the November 30th total of 171,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,118.0 days.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Up 1.6 %

Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38. Anglo American Platinum has a 1 year low of $28.71 and a 1 year high of $53.50.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

