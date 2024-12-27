Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the November 30th total of 171,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,118.0 days.
Anglo American Platinum Stock Up 1.6 %
Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38. Anglo American Platinum has a 1 year low of $28.71 and a 1 year high of $53.50.
Anglo American Platinum Company Profile
