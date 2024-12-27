Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 1,030.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGLO opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.3406 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.