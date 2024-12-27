Arena REIT (ARF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on February 5th

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 20th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th.

Arena REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Arena REIT alerts:

Arena REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Arena REIT is an ASX200 listed property group that develops, owns and manages social infrastructure properties across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure properties is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Arena REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.