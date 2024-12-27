Arena REIT (ARF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on February 5th

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 20th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th.
Arena REIT Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Arena REIT Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arena REIT
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Investing in Sustainable Solutions: 2 Top Water Tech Stocks
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Rivian’s Rebound: Should This EV Stock Be on Your Radar?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Arena REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.