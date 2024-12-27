Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $29.13. Approximately 616,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 187,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Arqit Quantum from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Arqit Quantum Stock Up 50.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arqit Quantum at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

