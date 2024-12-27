Aspen Group (APZ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on February 27th

Aspen Group (ASX:APZ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 20th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 29th. This is a boost from Aspen Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In other Aspen Group news, insider John Freedman acquired 20,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.43 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,260.95 ($30,596.86). 16.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen is a leading provider of quality accommodation on competitive terms in residential, retirement and park communities. Our core target customer base is the 40% of Australian households that can pay no more than $400 per week in rent or $400,000 purchase price for their housing needs.

