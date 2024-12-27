Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,200 shares, an increase of 1,497.9% from the November 30th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Asset Entities Stock Performance

ASST opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 7.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. Asset Entities has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $4.35.

Asset Entities Company Profile

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

