Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,200 shares, an increase of 1,497.9% from the November 30th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Asset Entities Stock Performance
ASST opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 7.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. Asset Entities has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $4.35.
Asset Entities Company Profile
