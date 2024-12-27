Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.46 and last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 14084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

Associated British Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9028 per share. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.