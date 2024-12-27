AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Up 1% – What’s Next?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $23.49. Approximately 2,293,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 10,370,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ASTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $45.90 to $44.70 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other AST SpaceMobile news, President Scott Wisniewski sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $62,424.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 712,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,476,699.20. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $1,091,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,300. The trade was a 45.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,700 shares of company stock worth $3,220,524. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 3,380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AST SpaceMobile
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.