Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Short Interest Update

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 84.9% from the November 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Athena Gold Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Athena Gold stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Athena Gold has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.
About Athena Gold
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Athena Gold
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Athena Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.