Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 1,520.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Atlas Copco Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $20.03.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

