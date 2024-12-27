Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Update

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a growth of 137.4% from the November 30th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Avance Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVACF opened at $6.75 on Friday. Avance Gas has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68.

Avance Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 207.41%.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated through a fleet of fourteen very large gas carriers and six dual-fuel LPG newbuildings.

