AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.84 and last traded at $38.84. Approximately 2,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 10,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.49.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $134.21 million, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS Change Finance ESG ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF stock. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned 7.34% of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About AXS Change Finance ESG ETF

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards. CHGX was launched on Oct 10, 2017 and is managed by AXS Investments.

