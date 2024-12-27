Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 20,000 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,442,696 shares in the company, valued at $87,076,841.60. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Monday, November 11th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 52,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $960,225.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 60,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $1,036,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 27,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $477,950.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 42,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $739,075.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00.

Travelzoo Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31. The company has a market cap of $261.10 million, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 210.54% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelzoo declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 79,990 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 217.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 103.5% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TZOO

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.