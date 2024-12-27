BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

BankUnited has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. BankUnited has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BankUnited to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $44.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.65 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on BankUnited from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BankUnited from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $102,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,410.66. This represents a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Cornish sold 10,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $421,527.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,000. This represents a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

