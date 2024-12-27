Barclays PLC Acquires 29,057 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 108.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,057 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Caleres by 31,308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Caleres from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of CAL stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $794.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.92.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.15). Caleres had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $740.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

Caleres Profile

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.